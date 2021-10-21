Jackson Lewis Opens Office in Riverside, Calif.

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 21, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has opened shop in Riverside, California to further tap into the region's busy market for litigation services, the national employment law firm announced Wednesday. The new Southern California office marks the firm's 62nd office across the country and its seventh office in California, the firm said. Jackson Lewis tapped principal Nicole M. Shaffer to lead the new location. Chair of the firm Kevin G. Lauri and Firm Managing Principal Samantha N. Hoffman said in a statement that California's increasingly competitive legal market, especially surrounding employment law and class actions, incentivized the firm to open another office in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS