Boston Hospital Workers Can't Halt Vaccine Mandate

By Brian Dowling (October 20, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Wednesday declined to block Massachusetts General Hospital and its sister facilities from suspending unvaccinated workers and putting them on the road to termination, ruling for now that the medical system was entitled to deny a raft of requests for medical or religious exemptions. Unvaccinated workers at Mass General Brigham who don't qualify for exemptions could be fired if they refuse to get the shot by Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV turned down the medical workers' request from the bench after hearing arguments in the suit, which claims that...

