Unvaxxed Players, Coaches Have Uphill Legal Fights Ahead

By Zachary Zagger (October 21, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Professional sports leagues are struggling with how to handle players and coaches who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccinations despite local and state mandates, but experts say leagues and teams that impose discipline are unlikely to face serious blowback as courts appear sympathetic to employers' plight. The major professional sports leagues have not mandated players be vaccinated but they have required coaches and other league and team personnel to do so. With players, who are represented by unions that have generally been resistant to mandates, leagues have sought to impose harsh restrictions to prevent outbreaks and encourage more vaccinations. While the leagues...

