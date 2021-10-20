Pot Business Owner Gets 4 Years For Illegal Delivery Service

By Jasmin Jackson (October 20, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has sentenced the owner of a multimillion-dollar pot business to four years in prison for running an illegal shop and dodging taxes. In a hearing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman sentenced Deana Martin, 53, to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for her role in managing Northern Herb, a Massachusetts-based medical marijuana provider that offered an unlicensed cannabis delivery service to customers without proof of a medical marijuana card. The Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday that Martin must also pay over $500,000 in restitution to...

