US Postal Service Moves To Escape Facial Recognition Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (October 22, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service is asking a D.C. federal judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging its use of facial recognition and other technologies to collect personal information, saying a privacy watchdog lacks standing because it hasn't shown how the organization was harmed. The Postal Service argued in its Oct. 19 dismissal motion that the Electronic Privacy Information Center cannot seek a cease-and-desist order to suspend the Internet Covert Operations Program, or iCOP, which provides open-source intelligence on individuals and organizations to support the service's law-enforcement unit's investigations. EPIC alleged in August that the iCOP program is procedurally defective because the...

