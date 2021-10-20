Regency Energy Unitholders Try Again For Merger Damages

By Leslie Pappas (October 20, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Regency Energy Partners LP took actions leading up to its $10.1 billion merger with Energy Transfer Partners LP that "undermined" and "subverted" its partnership agreement and triggered damages even if the resulting 2015 merger was deemed fair, unitholders argued to the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday. Urging the five justices to reverse a February Chancery Court decision that rejected their $1.6 billion damage claim, unitholders argued that bad faith actions behind a misleading proxy statement and failures to disclose conflicts would themselves be contract breaches worthy of damages. "Our primary argument is, if you breach the implied covenant of good faith and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS