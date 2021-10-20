Warren Bill Would Reserve PE Clawbacks For Creditors

By Rick Archer (October 20, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday submitted a new version of her bill to stop what she calls private equity "looting" of portfolio companies with new provisions that would give creditors the sole right to challenge asset transfers out of a portfolio company in bankruptcy. Warren and the co-sponsors of the Stop Wall Street Looting Act said in the announcement of the reintroduction of the bill that it is intended to stop the "abusive" practice of private equity firms stripping their portfolio companies of assets and leaving them to collapse under massive debt. "Private equity firms were already gutting companies and...

