DOJ Walks Back Trump-Era Quotas For Immigration Judges

By Grace Dixon (October 20, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has walked back yearly quotas imposed on immigration judges, the National Association of Immigration Judges confirmed on Wednesday, upending Trump-era benchmarks intended to expedite proceedings amid a nationwide backlog. A spokesperson for the NAIJ told Law360 in an email that the DOJ had agreed to drop the quotas that were initially announced by the Executive Office for Immigration Review in March 2018 and implemented in October of that year. The quotas required immigration judges to work their way through 700 cases a year and remand fewer than 15% of cases to reach satisfactory performance metrics. "This week's...

