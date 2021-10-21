Immigration Judges Can Nix Removal Cases, 4th Circ. Says

By Jennifer Doherty (October 21, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Fourth Circuit panel on Wednesday brushed aside a 2018 ruling by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions that stripped immigration judges of their power to toss deportation cases, reviving a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient's appeal of a removal order. Citing two federal regulations which state that immigration judges and the Board of Immigration Appeals "may take any action … appropriate and necessary for the disposition" of cases, the three-judge panel vacated a 2020 BIA ruling against Javier Chavez Gonzalez, who was placed in removal proceedings after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge. "Termination of proceedings certainly falls...

