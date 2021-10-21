Insurer Asks Pa. Court To Enforce Forgotten Flood Exclusion

By Matthew Santoni (October 21, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania construction company's insurance claim for flood damage to its equipment should have been barred by an exclusion that the company agreed to, but had been accidentally left out of the final copy of its policy, the insurer told a federal court. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Hartford Fire Insurance Co. said it had inadvertently omitted the flood exclusion from the final version of the 2021-2022 policy it sent Conshohocken-based masonry contractor Dan LePore & Sons Co. But the company had been warned of the exclusion in Hartford's quotes and had agreed to it, so LePore couldn't seek coverage for...

