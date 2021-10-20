Rutgers Aims To Unmask Students Behind COVID Vaccine Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 20, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University told a New Jersey federal court on Wednesday that six students' purported fears of discrimination and retaliation do not justify hiding their identities while pursuing a lawsuit alleging that the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students is unlawful, accusing them of making a "paper-thin" case for their stigmatization concerns. A day after the anonymous students and their fellow plaintiffs launched an amended complaint, Rutgers urged the court to grant its motion seeking to compel them to reveal their identities, saying they failed to meet the anonymity test outlined in the Third Circuit's 2011 Doe v. Megless opinion. The students...

