Bradley Arant Hires Ex-Squire Boggs Litigator In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (October 21, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has added a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP attorney to its litigation team in Dallas. Brian Gillett has joined Bradley Arant as a senior attorney in Dallas, the firm announced Wednesday. He was previously of counsel at Squire Patton and clerked for Fifth Circuit Judge Carolyn Dineen King, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an interview with Law360 on Thursday, Gillett said he's a litigation generalist. However, because he's built a career in Texas, he's often found himself representing oil and gas companies in everything ranging from mineral rights disputes to patent litigation. He has represented...

