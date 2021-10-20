Gulf Oil Says Climate Suit Is Too Speculative To Stand

By Keith Goldberg (October 20, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Gulf Oil LP on Wednesday said a suit accusing the company of failing to address the risks of climate change at its Connecticut fuel storage facility can't be sustained because it's based upon speculative harms decades from now. Gulf urged a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss the suit lodged by the Conservation Law Foundation that asserts the company failed to factor in the increase in extreme weather, sea levels and flooding to prevent its flood-prone facility in New Haven, Connecticut, from polluting nearby areas and waterways. The green group claims Gulf is violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the...

