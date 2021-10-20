Jones Day Atty Tapped As Ga.'s New Solicitor General

By Jack Karp (October 20, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Jones Day associate will be Georgia's new solicitor general, the state's attorney general announced Wednesday. Stephen Petrany, who currently practices in Jones Day's Washington, D.C., office, will take on the new post effective Nov. 16, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. At Jones Day, Petrany focuses on appellate litigation and critical motions practice, including in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to his firm bio. "Stephen is an experienced attorney who will bring a unique perspective to his role as solicitor general," Carr said in the announcement. "His background and intellect will prove instrumental in our efforts to...

