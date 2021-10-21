Feds Say White Stallion Sale Undermines Enviro Obligations

By Clark Mindock (October 21, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government wants a federal bankruptcy court to block a proposed sale of White Stallion Energy LLC mining assets, saying the deal would put the public at risk by stripping away obligations for environmental remediation and restoration. Several governments and state agencies, including the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, told a Delaware bankruptcy court that the proposed sale of White Stallion should be denied unless further concessions are made. The governments said that the proposed deal — which includes efforts to sell segmented portions of mines, thereby stripping environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS