Chancery Won't Delay CytoDyn Board Meeting

By Jeff Montgomery (October 20, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court refused on Wednesday to delay a CytoDyn Inc. annual meeting pending an appeal sought by a dissident slate of director candidates who earlier this month failed to convince a vice chancellor to order their names onto the company's board election ballots. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said in his ruling that the investors had previously lost a battle to get the court to use its equity power to stop the vote until CytoDyn's board, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, accepted the director nominations, which the court noted were previously found deficient. "Plaintiffs cannot now, claiming irreparable harm,...

