Bressler Amery Snags Greenspoon Marder Atty For Fla. Shop

By Madison Arnold (October 21, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Bressler Amery & Ross PC has lured an attorney away from Greenspoon Marder LLP for its private client and trust and estate litigation practice groups. The firm announced Wednesday that it hired William L. "Bill" Tucker as counsel in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office. Tucker's practice focuses on probate and fiduciary litigation, according to his LinkedIn page. "We are excited to welcome Bill to our team," Frederick K. Schoenbrodt II, who leads Bressler Amery's private client practice, said in a statement. "His extensive experience within the financial sector and history of successfully litigating contested probate and trust matters will prove especially...

