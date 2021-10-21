Feds Oppose Service Members' Anonymity In Vaccine Suit

By Nathan Hale (October 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a Florida federal court to deny a request from 16 service members to proceed anonymously in their case seeking to overturn the U.S.Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, saying they have not provided valid justification. The plaintiffs allege a fear of retaliation in their motion, but they made no showing to support that claim and disregarded the Eleventh Circuit's criteria for allowing a party to proceed anonymously, the government said in its response on Wednesday. "Under our system of justice, there is a presumption...

