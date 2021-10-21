Ex-Ventilator Exec Must Face Poaching Suit, 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (October 21, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Respiratory device maker Vapotherm Inc. has told the First Circuit that a New Hampshire federal judge wrongly found that a lack of jurisdiction kept the company from suing a former executive whose departure allegedly hindered its ability to make ventilators during the pandemic. Vapotherm argued in a brief filed Wednesday that Clayton Santiago had significant ties to New Hampshire during the four years he worked for the company before he left for rival Vero Biotech LLC. "Santiago's contacts with Vapotherm and New Hampshire were sufficient to hale him into court there, given the choices of the parties and the subject matter...

