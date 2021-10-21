The Term: Why Qualified Immunity Seems Here To Stay

Law360 (October 21, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Texas' six-week abortion ban is back at the Supreme Court and President Joe Biden's bipartisan commission is at loggerheads over a draft report condemning court-packing proposals; that, plus a look at why the controversial doctrine of qualified immunity is here to stay, on this week's episode of The Term. This Week S3, E4: Why Qualified Immunity Seems Here To Stay Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the team covers the latest developments in the ongoing legal...

