DLA Piper Guides Stantec's $500M Deal For Cardno Assets

By Charlie Innis (October 21, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Canadian engineering services firm Stantec said Thursday it plans to buy a portion of Cardno's consulting business for $500 million in cash, in a deal guided by DLA Piper and Gilbert + Tobin. The deal calls for Stantec to grab the North American and Asia-Pacific consulting arms of the Australia-based environmental services and urban development company, but excludes Cardno's Latin America operations and international development business. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Stantec aims to develop and manage infrastructure projects with a focus on community-oriented design and sustainability, according to the engineering firm's website. Stantec's president and CEO, Gord Johnston, called the two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS