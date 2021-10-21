IT Co. Wins Permission To Appeal HP 'Counterfeit' Ink Case

By Christopher Crosby (October 21, 2021, 5:53 PM BST) -- A High Court judge said on Thursday that a British IT equipment provider can challenge findings that it sold "counterfeit" Hewlett-Packard ink cartridges amid new evidence that HP's in-house detecting tool had validated the products. Judge William Trower gave Digital Devices Ltd. permission to appeal a decision that found it had sold "counterfeited" HP Inc. UK Ltd. products to its customers in Europe. The judge said that a deputy master of the High Court had not seen evidence that the cartridges were cleared when checked by HP's own online tool for validating illicit products. The judge said that the deputy master would not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS