Goodwin Adds Life Sciences Partner From Hogan Lovells

By Jack Rodgers (October 22, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has hired a life sciences and business litigation partner away from Hogan Lovells to join its Washington, D.C. office, the firm has announced. Susan Lee, who spent 8½ years at Hogan Lovells, will join Goodwin as a partner with a focus on advising drug and biologic companies on new Food and Drug Administration regulatory and compliance issues, the firm said Tuesday. Lee has advised companies on compliance and recruitment requirements for clinical trials, implemented provider and patient engagement programs and worked with patients and health care professionals, the firm said. In a statement, Mitch Bloom, chair of the...

