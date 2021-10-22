Ga. High Court Rule Change To Limit Improper Direct Appeals

By Rosie Manins (October 22, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has changed its rules to limit improper direct appeals by adding a requirement for appellants to include at the outset a specific showing of how their cases reach the high court's jurisdiction. The rule change will take effect Nov. 29, the first day in which cases will be docketed to the court's April 2022 term. Appellants will be required to show through record citations any basis for invoking the high court's jurisdiction because of a constitutional question, according to the court's Oct. 19 announcement. The state high court has exclusive appellate jurisdiction over all cases involving...

