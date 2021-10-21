NM Rep. Floats Bill To Block Mining In Pecos Watershed

By Andrew Westney (October 21, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico congresswoman has introduced a bill that would ban mining of metals and oil and gas development in the watershed of the Pecos River to preserve the water for farming as well as hunting and fishing by tribal members. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., put forward H.R. 5628, the Pecos Watershed Protection Act, on Wednesday, a measure that would withdraw federally managed land in the watershed from any use for mining, as environmental groups continue to oppose New World Resources Ltd.'s Tererro Mine copper, gold and zinc project in the area. Leger Fernández in a statement Wednesday pointed to...

