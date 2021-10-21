Pa. Meat Co. Faces Suit Over Unpaid COVID Screening Time

By Matt Fair (October 21, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A worker at a Philadelphia-area Hatfield Quality Meats Inc. plant has launched a would-be class action seeking compensation after she and other workers went unpaid for time they have been forced to spend undergoing pre-shift COVID-19 screenings since the pandemic broke out last year. Ysa Santana Reynoso said in a complaint that Hatfield had mandated COVID-19 screenings as a condition of employment, but that the company had run afoul of state law by not paying her and her co-workers for time spent waiting to undergo the screens prior to formally clocking into their jobs. "Production workers were not paid for significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS