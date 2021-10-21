Hill-Rom, Baxter Get FTC Warning Letters For $12.4B Deal

By Matthew Perlman (October 21, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Baxter International Inc. and Hill-Rom are the latest to receive a warning from the Federal Trade Commission that the agency could still challenge their planned $12.4 billion merger even though a deadline for enforcers has passed. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the waiting period for Baxter's purchase expired on Oct. 13 and that neither company had received a request for additional information about the deal. The filing also said the companies have applied for approval with the European Commission and expect to close the transaction in early 2022. Under the...

