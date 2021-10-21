Pa. Grocer Blasts New Rehab Act Suit Over Mask Policy

By Bill Wichert (October 21, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle has told a federal court that customers were wrong to bring a new lawsuit asserting Rehabilitation Act claims over the company's COVID-19 mask policy, saying they should seek to amend their nearly identical case alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The customers asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday to consolidate the two actions over allegations that the grocer improperly required people with disabilities to wear masks inside its stores to combat the spread of COVID-19, but Giant Eagle said the customers should be required to seek an amendment to their ADA complaint....

