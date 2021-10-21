Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Lifts Ban On Ex-Bank Worker In Trade Secret Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (October 21, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has undone a preliminary injunction barring a former East West Bank employee from using the bank's purported trade secrets, saying he would not have issued it in the first place if he knew about arbitration pacts the ex-worker signed.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Wednesday dissolved a preliminary injunction the court had ordered earlier against Sukeert Shanker and the fintech startup he formed, Aeldra Financial Inc.

Judge Orrick said that he "would not have issued the preliminary injunction in its current form, if at all," had he been made aware of two arbitration agreements Shanker signed...

