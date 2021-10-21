County's Firearm, Ammo Taxes Unconstitutional: Ill. Justices

By Celeste Bott (October 21, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a lower appellate panel and held that Cook County's firearm and ammunition taxes are unconstitutional, saying the relationship between the tax classification and the use of the tax proceeds is not sufficiently tied to the county's purported objective of curbing gun violence. Cook County's firearm and ammunition taxes are unconstitutional because the relationship between the tax classification and the use of the tax proceeds is not sufficiently tied to the county's purported objective of curbing gun violence, the Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Cook County, which includes Chicago, had argued that its $25...

