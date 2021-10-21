Ill. Justices Say Arbitrator Overstepped In Layoff Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (October 21, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator abused his discretion when he found that Western Illinois University had failed to comply with an earlier award he issued in a layoff dispute with its bargaining units, the Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday. The arbitrator exceeded his authority when he reviewed his initial award for the union representing 10 laid-off professors and issued a supplemental award ordering the university's compliance, a majority of Illinois' top justices said. And since that supplemental award wasn't binding, the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board was "clearly" wrong to find the university committed an unfair labor practice by refusing to comply with it,...

