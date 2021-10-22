Insurer Wins Bid To Expand Defense In £6M Law Firm Dispute

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 22, 2021, 2:02 PM BST) -- A judge has given the Axis insurance group permission to expand its defense in a £6 million ($8.3 million) lawsuit from Discovery Land Co. LLC over an unpaid judgment sum that the property developer secured against its law firm. High Court Judge David Railton ruled on Thursday that Axis Specialty Europe SE is allowed to make changes to its pleadings in a suit brought by Discovery Land Co. LLC to add a new argument to its defense. Judge Railton found that allowing the insurer to expand its lawsuit would not unfairly prejudice the property firm. Discovery Land brought the lawsuit against...

