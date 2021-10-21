Fla. OKs Rule On Judicial Referrals Of Atty Misconduct

By Carolina Bolado (October 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday adopted a new Florida Bar rule that ensures that any attorney discipline complaints from judges will be reviewed by the high court even if the bar has determined a lack of probable cause. The Supreme Court opted to adopt the changes to Florida Bar Rule 3-7.18, which were proposed by the Florida Bar's Special Committee on Examination of Judicial Referral Process after the bar received feedback from judges that their referrals for attorney discipline were not being handled with enough deference. Complaints against attorneys are typically reviewed by a team at the Florida Bar, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS