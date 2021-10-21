Texas Rips DOJ's 'Extraordinary' Abortion Suit At High Court

By Adam Lidgett (October 21, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas is hitting back at challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice and abortion providers at the U.S. Supreme Court to a state ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, saying the federal government doesn't have the authority to bring its suit in the first place. Texas told the high court the DOJ's lawsuit against the state "is extraordinary in its breadth and consequence, having an impact on precedents that have existed far longer than any right to abortion has been recognized." "Nevertheless, the federal government asks this court to apply the 'ad hoc nullification machine'...

