Trump, Jan. 6 Panel Agree To Fast-Track Riot Records Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (October 21, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the National Archives shared with a D.C. federal judge Thursday a speedy schedule for preliminary injunction proceedings in Trump's bid to block release of his White House records related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The timeline the parties agreed to puts the closely watched case on track for a Nov. 4 motion hearing, roughly a week from when the archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration intends to send the records to the committee, according to a status report. Under the proposed schedule, the...

