IP Law Professors, Litigators Launch New Firm, Lex Lumina

By Matt Perez (October 22, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A group of litigators and intellectual property academics have announced the opening of Lex Lumina, their new litigation firm in New York City. Lex Lumina was co-founded by litigator Rhett O. Millsaps II and three law professors, Christopher J. Sprigman from New York University, Mark P. McKenna from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Rebecca Tushnet from Harvard University. Managing member Millsaps and member Sprigman both knew each other for two decades, having met while they both worked in Washington. Later, when Sprigman headed to Stanford University to serve as a residential fellow, Millsaps began attending as a law student....

