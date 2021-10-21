Tardy Invoices Don't Void VAT Deduction Right, ECJ Rules

By Joseph Boris (October 21, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A supplier's late-provided, perfunctory invoices don't nullify a company's right to deduct value-added tax and seek a refund, the European Union's highest court said Thursday in a decision favoring a French maker of industrial pumps. A European Court of Justice panel said EU rules require that national VAT time limits begin only once a taxpayer has an invoice in hand, and that it can't be held liable when a supplier transmits an invoice late or with missing information. The judges' ruling largely hewed to the nonbinding opinion submitted in April by the ECJ's advocate general in the case, Juliane Kokott. In...

