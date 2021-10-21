Calif. Proposes 3,200-Foot Community 'Buffer' For Oil Drilling

By Clark Mindock (October 21, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- California on Thursday announced a draft regulation to prohibit new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other areas, as the state looks to phase out oil production by 2045. The proposed setbacks rule would also require that existing wells — which won't be forced to close due to the new regulations — within that buffer zone be retrofitted so that existing pollution risks posed to nearby communities by those facilities would be lessened. More than two million people in the state live within a half-mile of oil drilling sites, and many of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS