Ex-NBA Star's Foundation Says Coach Misused TMs, Funds

By Ivan Moreno (October 22, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire's foundation is suing the past director of its youth basketball program in Florida, saying Thursday he has continued to use the foundation's trademarks since his firing last month for allegedly stealing grant funds. The federal lawsuit from the Amar'e Stoudemire Foundation alleges that since his termination on Sept. 22, Steven S. Reece has deleted all content from the youth program's website and has refused to give up the login credentials for the Twitter and Instagram accounts belonging to Each 1 Teach 1, or E1T1, the name of the foundation's basketball team. Reece "continues to post content to make it...

