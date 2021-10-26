Calif. NDA Law May Have Surprising Effect On Settlements

By William Jhaveri-Weeks and Ally Girouard (October 26, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 7, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act, or S.B. 331, which will expand restrictions on the use of confidentiality and nondisparagement provisions in certain settlement agreements involving claims of workplace harassment and discrimination. This article describes the changes and identifies several nonobvious consequences of the law in early settlements. Expanding Limits on Confidentiality Provisions The new limitations on confidentiality provisions build on the 2018 Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure, or STAND, Act, codified in the California Code of Civil Procedure, Section 1001. The STAND Act prohibits certain settlement agreements from requiring confidentiality of facts related to sex- or...

