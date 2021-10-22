Miami's Haber Law Picks Up Ex-Boies Partner In Pair of Hires

By Madison Arnold (October 22, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Haber Law, a boutique firm focused on construction law in Miami, picked up two new attorneys in recent weeks, including a veteran partner the firm lured away from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. This week, Haber Law announced the hiring of senior partner Steve Davis, who is co-chair of the business litigation department, and Justin Stoner Miller as of counsel. Davis previously worked at Boies Schiller and Miller was with Daniels Kashtan Downs Robertson & McGirney PA, according to their LinkedIn profiles. "We've been courting Steve for quite a while. He is one of the preeminent business litigators in South Florida, with over...

