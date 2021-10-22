Okla. Court Extends McGirt Ruling To Quapaw Reservation

By Andrew Westney (October 22, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma appeals court has found that the Quapaw Nation's reservation still exists based on the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision, tossing a felony charge against a Native American man because the crime he is accused of took place within the reservation. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, or OCCA, upheld an Ottawa County judge's dismissal of a charge for "lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16" against Cherokee Nation citizen Jeremy Lawhorn. The court said in a unanimous opinion on Thursday that the Quapaw reservation — like the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation in the McGirt case —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS