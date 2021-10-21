5 Accused Of Laundering Funds From Venezuela Bribery Plot

By Nathan Hale (October 21, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A grand jury indictment was unsealed Thursday in federal court in Miami charging three Colombian citizens and two Venezuelans with using U.S. accounts to launder a portion of $1.6 billion they allegedly obtained from contracts with the Venezuelan government secured through bribes to provide food and medicine. The indictment, which was originally filed under seal on Oct. 7, brings a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering against Álvaro Pulido Vargas, 57, of Colombia; José Gregorio Vielma-Mora, 55, of Venezuela; Emmanuel Enrique Rubio Gonzâlez, 32, of Colombia; Carlos Rolando Lizcano Manrique, 50, of Colombia; and...

