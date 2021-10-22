Burns & Levinson Snags Patent Ace From Dinsmore & Shohl

By Max Jaeger (October 22, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Burns & Levinson has nabbed a veteran patent partner from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, adding life sciences muscle to a robust intellectual property group, the Boston firm announced Thursday. Therese Finan, who joined as of counsel last month, brings more than two decades of patent and trademark experience, along with formal training in microbiology, to the midsize firm. "I saw it as a great opportunity for me. I was impressed by their vibrant and growing IP practice, particularly in the life sciences field," she told Law360 on Friday, lauding the firm's "singular focus on their strong client relationships." Finan, long a...

