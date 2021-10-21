Sen. Sinema Mum On Corporate Tax Hike, Rep. Neal Says

By Stephen Cooper (October 21, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona supports expanding renewable energy, family leave and child care, but remains noncommittal on raising corporate rates to fund the Democrats' Build Back Better bill, House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal said Thursday. Neal, D-Mass., made the remarks after a 40-minute meeting with Sinema, one of two moderate Senate Democrats whose vote is crucial to winning passage of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion domestic agenda in the evenly split U.S. Senate. "I made the argument for efficiency in tax policy and the way you do that is simplicity of corporate increases and pointed out that, not...

