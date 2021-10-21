Record Label Sues 2 Live Crew To Keep Music Rights

By Melissa Angell (October 21, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Lil' Joe Records sued members of the hip hop group 2 Live Crew and the children of deceased group member Fresh Kid Ice on Thursday in Florida federal court after certain group members and the dead artist's heirs sought to claw back copyrights for dozens of the group's old songs. The case involves more than 30 musical compositions performed by 2 Live Crew, including "Get It Girl," "C'mon Babe" and a number of songs on the group's album "As Nasty As They Wanna Be." Members of the hip hop group included the late Christopher Wong Won, who performed as Fresh Kid Ice;...

