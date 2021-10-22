Mich. Judge Drops DACA Holders' Travel Permit Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (October 22, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge rejected two brothers' claims that their due process and religious freedom rights were violated when they were denied travel authorization to Mexico for their grandfather's funeral, saying that they had no recourse against the officials involved. Gonzalo and Efren Valle Arrizon are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which safeguards against deportation certain individuals who were brought illegally to the U.S. as minors. According to Judge Hala Y. Jarbou, the brothers' due process claims against U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents who blocked them from applying for emergency travel documents failed to state a...

