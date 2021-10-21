Garland Hammered Over Contempt Referrals, School Memo

By Nadia Dreid (October 21, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland spent nearly five hours in the House Judiciary Committee's hot seat Thursday, fielding questions from the left about possible criminal contempt charges for uncooperative Trump-era officials and being battered by the right over his decision to address a rise in violent threats against local school officials. Republicans were largely of one mind Thursday afternoon at the attorney general's first oversight hearing before the committee, taking a hard line against Garland's memorandum directing FBI officials to meet with local law enforcement across the country to talk about combating the rise in violence and violent threats against teachers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS