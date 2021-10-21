CDC Backs COVID-19 Booster Shots For All 3 Vaccines

By Hailey Konnath (October 21, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday recommended COVID-19 booster shots for millions of Americans, officially endorsing additional shots of all three available vaccines available in the U.S. just a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its blessing to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the recommendation just hours after the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously backed booster shots in certain populations, the CDC announced. In particular, the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster as long as they're...

