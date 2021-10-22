Injury Portal Handles 45K Claims In First 3 Months

By Martin Croucher (October 22, 2021, 2:53 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said Thursday that an online portal for processing so-called whiplash injury cases following the introduction of civil justice reforms has handled 45,718 claims in its first three months of operation. The Ministry of Justice said that the numbers from the website, known as Official Injury Claim, offer an insight into the performance of the service in the period between May 31 and Aug. 31. After numerous delays, in May the government implemented the Civil Liability Act, a package of changes designed to cut personal injury litigation costs for insurers and save motorists an estimated £1.2 billion ($1.65...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS